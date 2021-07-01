BinaryX Trading Down 1.6% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00013884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $53,676.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.97 or 0.01407517 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,543 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

