BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

