Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTCY remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

