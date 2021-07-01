Bitcloud Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $543,031.23 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.60 or 1.00020403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.01002574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00403037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00404894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054789 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,911,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

