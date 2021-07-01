BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0080

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $35,915.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00624862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

