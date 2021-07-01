Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $24.43 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $826.80 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $47.21 or 0.00141966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00364210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00187994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

