BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $1.88 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00005595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.44 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00138773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00168432 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.39 or 1.00452199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.