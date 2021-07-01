BitWhite Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $50,074.60 and approximately $69,801.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.