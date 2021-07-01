BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Luna Innovations worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.