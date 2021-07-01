BlackRock Inc. Buys 11,648 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Intelligent Systems worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $279.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

