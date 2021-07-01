BlackRock Inc. Buys 39,437 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of National Bankshares worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NKSH stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $217.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

