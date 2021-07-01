BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,456,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

