BlackRock Inc. Has $19.59 Million Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.10% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

