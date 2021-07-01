BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 441,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.