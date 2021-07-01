Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,505 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.