Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.