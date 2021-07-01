Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 7,656 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RILY stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.