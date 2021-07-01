Blair William & Co. IL Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 106,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.83 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.