Blair William & Co. IL Invests $357,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 578.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $139.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -262.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

