Blair William & Co. IL Invests $390,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNL stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

