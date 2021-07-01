Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,187 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.83.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.