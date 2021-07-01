Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $299,469.43 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $299,469.43 and approximately $341.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00680004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,898% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

