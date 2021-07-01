Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Buys New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Dada Nexus makes up approximately 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,173 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 40,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

