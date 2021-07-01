Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.61. 2,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 646,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,020,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

