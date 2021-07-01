Bonk Trading 31% Lower This Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

