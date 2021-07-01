Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Up 146.5% in June

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

