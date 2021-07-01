Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,524,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $182.05. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,301. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

