Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 416,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 202,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.