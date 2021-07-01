Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $642,000 Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

