Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 1,656 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,920 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,730,000 after buying an additional 382,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 18,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

