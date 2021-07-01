Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 10,263 National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,164. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

