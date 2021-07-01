Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $244,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.39. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

