Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRD. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,296,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,960,320. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

