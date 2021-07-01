Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kearny Financial by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 158,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $965.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

