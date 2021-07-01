Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the lowest is $4.89 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion.

BAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BAK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.59. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.