Brenda Shanahan Sells 25,000 Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) insider Brenda Shanahan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.67 ($19.77), for a total transaction of A$691,775.00 ($494,125.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

