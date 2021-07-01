Brenda Shanahan Sells 25,000 Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) insider Brenda Shanahan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.67 ($19.77), for a total transaction of A$691,775.00 ($494,125.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
