Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.