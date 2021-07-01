BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post sales of $651.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the lowest is $649.32 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BV opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

