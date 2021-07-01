Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Up 362.1% in June

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 362.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

