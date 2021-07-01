Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $902.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.23. 879,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

