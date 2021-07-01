Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce sales of $787.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.41 million and the lowest is $781.60 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

OPCH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.82. 16,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,583. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

