Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $847.80 Million

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $847.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.23 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock remained flat at $$89.73 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,203. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

