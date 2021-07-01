Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report sales of $66.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.