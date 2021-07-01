Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Target Price at $46.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.