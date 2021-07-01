Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$61.33

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$56.74. 578,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.86. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.15 and a 12-month high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders have sold 215,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,618 over the last three months.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.