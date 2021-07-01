Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $200.75

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,486. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -259.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.