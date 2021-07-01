Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $132.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

