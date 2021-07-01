Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $36.10

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,363. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,148,247 shares of company stock worth $36,529,666 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

