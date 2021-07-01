Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT at $20.83

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.