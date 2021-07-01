Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $162.20

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.20.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 282,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.79. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $391.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

